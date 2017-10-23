Edition:
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)

TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

21.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.17 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.70
Open
R$ 21.84
Day's High
R$ 21.84
Day's Low
R$ 21.50
Volume
790,300
Avg. Vol
1,650,709
52-wk High
R$ 24.91
52-wk Low
R$ 17.92

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira

70 2015 Chairman of the Board

Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Business Development

Marcus Pereira Aucelio

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Marco Antonio Resende Faria

56 Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Luciano de Araujo Ferraz

45 2016 Legal and Regulatory Officer
Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA News

