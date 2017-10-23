Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA (TAEE11.SA)
TAEE11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
21.53BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.17 (-0.78%)
R$ -0.17 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
R$ 21.70
R$ 21.70
Open
R$ 21.84
R$ 21.84
Day's High
R$ 21.84
R$ 21.84
Day's Low
R$ 21.50
R$ 21.50
Volume
790,300
790,300
Avg. Vol
1,650,709
1,650,709
52-wk High
R$ 24.91
R$ 24.91
52-wk Low
R$ 17.92
R$ 17.92
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira
|70
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Joao Procopio Campos Loures Vale
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Business Development
|
Marcus Pereira Aucelio
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Marco Antonio Resende Faria
|56
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Luciano de Araujo Ferraz
|45
|2016
|Legal and Regulatory Officer
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- UPDATE 2-Brazil's Cemig vows to use asset sales to repay debt
- Brazil's Cemig will use asset sales to repay bank debt
- UPDATE 2-Brazil utility Cemig may sell up to 6.5 bln reais in assets
- Brazil's utility Cemig may sell up to 6.5 bln reais in assets to reduce debt -filing