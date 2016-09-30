Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)
TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
169.95INR
11:11am BST
169.95INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.05 (+4.97%)
Rs8.05 (+4.97%)
Prev Close
Rs161.90
Rs161.90
Open
Rs162.85
Rs162.85
Day's High
Rs171.50
Rs171.50
Day's Low
Rs161.50
Rs161.50
Volume
503,688
503,688
Avg. Vol
314,451
314,451
52-wk High
Rs181.40
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20
Rs118.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Narayanan Kumar
|67
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ram Yeleswarapu
|2009
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director
|
Harikesavanallur Srinivasan
|48
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Subhasri Sriram
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Executive Director
|
Avaneesh Singh
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary