Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

169.95INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.05 (+4.97%)
Prev Close
Rs161.90
Open
Rs162.85
Day's High
Rs171.50
Day's Low
Rs161.50
Volume
503,688
Avg. Vol
314,451
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Narayanan Kumar

67 2009 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Ram Yeleswarapu

2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director

Harikesavanallur Srinivasan

48 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Subhasri Sriram

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Executive Director

Avaneesh Singh

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
