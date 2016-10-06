Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)
TALK.L on London Stock Exchange
202.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
202.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
202.30
202.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,668,462
1,668,462
52-wk High
220.00
220.00
52-wk Low
144.96
144.96
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Gildersleeve
|73
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Dunstone
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tristia Harrison
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Iain Torrens
|
Charles Bligh
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
- UPDATE 1-European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU
- European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU
- BRIEF-Talktalk Telecom says Kate Ferry to start as CFO on Oct. 9
- UPDATE 1-Financials weigh on FTSE but Aveva deal boosts mid caps
- Britain's FTSE edges higher, Aveva deal boosts mid caps
- Can these cracking dividends be maintained?
- Three shares to buy after today's updates?
- As ARM Holdings plc flies on takeover bid, who could be next?
- Protect yourself from Brexit with Sky plc, Vodafone group plc and Talktalk Telecom group plc?
- Should you buy FTSE kings Standard Chartered plc, Talktalk Telecom Group plc and HSBC Holdings plc?
- Has there ever been a better time to buy Barclays plc, TalkTalk Telecom Group plc & Galliford Try plc?