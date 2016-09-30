Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)
TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
729.40INR
11:17am BST
729.40INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Rs717.45
Open
Rs723.00
Rs723.00
Day's High
Rs735.00
Rs735.00
Day's Low
Rs714.10
Rs714.10
Volume
630,743
630,743
Avg. Vol
579,773
579,773
52-wk High
Rs783.90
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35
Rs532.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Kumar
|51
|2011
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Pratibha Advani
|53
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Manish Sansi
|2015
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Satish Ranade
|61
|2015
|Chief Legal Officer
|
G. Narendra Nath
|2016
|Additional Director
