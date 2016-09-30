Edition:
United Kingdom

Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

729.40INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.95 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs717.45
Open
Rs723.00
Day's High
Rs735.00
Day's Low
Rs714.10
Volume
630,743
Avg. Vol
579,773
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vinod Kumar

51 2011 Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director

Pratibha Advani

53 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Manish Sansi

2015 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Satish Ranade

61 2015 Chief Legal Officer

G. Narendra Nath

2016 Additional Director
Tata Communications Ltd News

