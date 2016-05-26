Edition:
Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

TATE.L on London Stock Exchange

645.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
645.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,948,203
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
622.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gerard Murphy

62 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Javed Ahmed

57 2009 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Anthony Hampton

50 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Robert Gibber

2012 Executive Vice President, General Counsel

Rob Luijten

2010 Executive Vice President - Human Resources
Tate & Lyle PLC News

Market Views

