Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)
TATGD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
5.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.13TL (+2.41%)
0.13TL (+2.41%)
Prev Close
5.40TL
5.40TL
Open
5.41TL
5.41TL
Day's High
5.69TL
5.69TL
Day's Low
5.39TL
5.39TL
Volume
5,869,656
5,869,656
Avg. Vol
2,169,147
2,169,147
52-wk High
8.42TL
8.42TL
52-wk Low
5.00TL
5.00TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Semahat Arsel
|89
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ahmet Yilmaz
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Arzu Aslan Kesimer
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Hakan Turan
|Vice General Manager - Production