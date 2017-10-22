Edition:
United Kingdom

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)

TAVHL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

18.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.17TL (-0.92%)
Prev Close
18.42TL
Open
18.44TL
Day's High
18.74TL
Day's Low
18.14TL
Volume
3,867,754
Avg. Vol
1,548,674
52-wk High
21.82TL
52-wk Low
12.10TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hamdi Akin

63 1997 Chairman of the Board

Mustafa Sener

1997 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Tarac

Senior Vice President-Consumer Services and Deputy CEO

Serkan Kaptan

Deputy CEO

Augustin de Romanet

56 Vice Chairman of the Board
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS News

