TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

TBCG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,720.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,720.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
44,109
52-wk High
1,904.00
52-wk Low
1,260.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mamuka Khazaradze

50 Chairman of the Board

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze

46 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Vano Baliashvili

38 2002 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

George Tkhelidze

38 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer

Paata Gadzadze

46 1998 First Deputy Chief Executive Officer
TBC Bank Group PLC News

