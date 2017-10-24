Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)
TBEV.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.97SGD
24 Oct 2017
0.97SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.00 (-0.51%)
$-0.00 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
$0.98
$0.98
Open
$0.98
$0.98
Day's High
$0.98
$0.98
Day's Low
$0.96
$0.96
Volume
5,933,200
5,933,200
Avg. Vol
17,621,276
17,621,276
52-wk High
$0.99
$0.99
52-wk Low
$0.83
$0.83
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
|72
|2003
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi
|41
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Puchchong Chandhanakij
|2009
|4th Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kanoknart Rangsithienchai
|2010
|5th Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Khunying Sirivadhanabhakdi
|72
|2003
|1st Executive Vice Chairman of the Board