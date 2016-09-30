Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)
TBSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
39,072.00ZAc
9:25am BST
39,072.00ZAc
9:25am BST
Change (% chg)
-91.00 (-0.23%)
-91.00 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
39,163.00
39,163.00
Open
39,329.00
39,329.00
Day's High
39,329.00
39,329.00
Day's Low
39,002.00
39,002.00
Volume
43,655
43,655
Avg. Vol
614,983
614,983
52-wk High
43,500.00
43,500.00
52-wk Low
35,945.00
35,945.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Khotso Mokhele
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lawrence Dougall
|59
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Noel Doyle
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Clive Vaux
|65
|Corporate Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Tswelo Kodisang
|43
|2014
|Chief Human Resource Officer
