Tele Columbus AG (TC1n.DE)
TC1n.DE on Xetra
8.88EUR
4:35pm BST
8.88EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.28%)
€-0.03 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
€8.90
€8.90
Open
€8.87
€8.87
Day's High
€8.89
€8.89
Day's Low
€8.78
€8.78
Volume
86,233
86,233
Avg. Vol
93,076
93,076
52-wk High
€10.40
€10.40
52-wk Low
€6.92
€6.92
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ronny Verhelst
|52
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Frank Posnanski
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Ludwig Modra
|52
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Tobias Schmidt
|45
|2017
|Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Timm Degenhardt
|48
|2017
|Member of the Management Board
