Edition:
United Kingdom

TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

TCAPI.L on London Stock Exchange

537.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
537.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,661,663
52-wk High
541.50
52-wk Low
345.90

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rupert Robson

56 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

John Phizackerley

54 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew Baddeley

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Giles Triffitt

Group Chief Risk Officer

Philip Price

Group General Counsel and Head of Compliance
» More People

TP ICAP PLC News

» More TCAPI.L News