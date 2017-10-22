Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)
TCELL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
14.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.06TL (-0.43%)
Prev Close
14.06TL
Open
14.01TL
Day's High
14.12TL
Day's Low
13.99TL
Volume
6,066,352
Avg. Vol
10,025,434
52-wk High
14.38TL
52-wk Low
8.78TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Akca
|61
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Muhterem Terzioglu
|49
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Bulent Aksu
|43
|2016
|Executive Vice President – Finance (CFO)
|
Serkan Ozturk
|41
|2017
|Executive Vice President - Information and Communication Technologies
|
Izzet Demir
|43
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Legal and Regulation