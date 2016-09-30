Thales SA (TCFP.PA)
TCFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
89.53EUR
3:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-3.50 (-3.76%)
Prev Close
€93.03
Open
€91.86
Day's High
€92.19
Day's Low
€89.51
Volume
518,730
Avg. Vol
252,594
52-wk High
€100.45
52-wk Low
€83.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrice Caine
|47
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pascal Bouchiat
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President, Finance and Information Systems, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Pommellet
|2017
|Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Performance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Keryer
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Strategy, Research and Technology, Member of the Executive Committee
|
David Tournadre
|45
|2013
|Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources; Member of the Executive Committee
