Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
TCG.L on London Stock Exchange
119.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
119.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
119.60
119.60
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,120,752
4,120,752
52-wk High
127.60
127.60
52-wk Low
67.80
67.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank Meysman
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Fankhauser
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Healy
|56
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Alice Marsden
|2015
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
