Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

TCG.L on London Stock Exchange

119.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
119.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,120,752
52-wk High
127.60
52-wk Low
67.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Frank Meysman

65 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Peter Fankhauser

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael Healy

56 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Alice Marsden

2015 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson

2017 Non-Executive Director
Thomas Cook Group plc News

Market Views

