Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)
TCLa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
26.76CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.02%)
$0.27 (+1.02%)
Prev Close
$26.49
$26.49
Open
$26.49
$26.49
Day's High
$26.87
$26.87
Day's Low
$26.39
$26.39
Volume
148,425
148,425
Avg. Vol
109,102
109,102
52-wk High
$27.21
$27.21
52-wk Low
$17.18
$17.18
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Isabelle Marcoux
|47
|2012
|Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Francois Olivier
|51
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Nelson Gentiletti
|2011
|Chief Financial and Development Officer
|
Brian Reid
|2008
|President - TC Transcontinental Printing and TC Transcontinental Packaging
|
Katya Laviolette
|2011
|Chief Human Resource Officer
- BRIEF-TC Media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord
- BRIEF-Transcontinental announces departure of André Tremblay, appointment of Yves Leduc to board
- BRIEF-Transcontinental q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
- BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announced sale of 2 publications