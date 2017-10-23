Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)
TCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.56CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$10.51
Open
$10.48
Day's High
$10.61
Day's Low
$10.48
Volume
160,295
Avg. Vol
263,908
52-wk High
$12.05
52-wk Low
$8.26
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Berman
|68
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder
|
Gary Berman
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Wissam Francis
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Kevin Baldridge
|President - Tricon American Homes
|
David Veneziano
|2016
|Vice President, General Counsel
- BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business
- BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
- BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group reports Q1 EPS $0.07
- BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans