Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)

TCN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.56CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$10.51
Open
$10.48
Day's High
$10.61
Day's Low
$10.48
Volume
160,295
Avg. Vol
263,908
52-wk High
$12.05
52-wk Low
$8.26

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Berman

68 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder

Gary Berman

2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Wissam Francis

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Baldridge

President - Tricon American Homes

David Veneziano

2016 Vice President, General Counsel
Tricon Capital Group Inc News

