Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.BO)
TCS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
2,580.60INR
11:22am BST
2,580.60INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.35 (-0.21%)
Rs-5.35 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs2,585.95
Rs2,585.95
Open
Rs2,610.00
Rs2,610.00
Day's High
Rs2,619.00
Rs2,619.00
Day's Low
Rs2,570.45
Rs2,570.45
Volume
14,593
14,593
Avg. Vol
67,608
67,608
52-wk High
Rs2,707.40
Rs2,707.40
52-wk Low
Rs2,054.70
Rs2,054.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|54
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Gopinathan
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
V. Ramakrishnan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
N. Subramaniam
|58
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent, Executive Director
|
Ajoyendra Mukherjee
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Global Head - Human Resources
- BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services offers public cloud security services in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks
- BRIEF-TCS implements project to migrate Malaysia Airlines’ data center to hybrid-cloud mode
- UPDATE 2-India's Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
- BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says BMB Investment Bank, Bahrain selects TCS BaNCS
- BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services and BNP Paribas Security Services to deliver blockchain based platform