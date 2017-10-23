Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)
TDG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.49CAD
23 Oct 2017
1.49CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-5.10%)
$-0.08 (-5.10%)
Prev Close
$1.57
$1.57
Open
$1.59
$1.59
Day's High
$1.59
$1.59
Day's Low
$1.46
$1.46
Volume
801,896
801,896
Avg. Vol
711,381
711,381
52-wk High
$3.77
$3.77
52-wk Low
$1.46
$1.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Heier
|57
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Brent Conway
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Lesley Bolster
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Adrian Lachance
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer, U.S. and International Operations
|
Randy Hawkings
|2017
|Executive Vice President - US Operations
- BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling acquires rig technology provider RigMinder
- BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02
- U.S. oilfield service firms lag shale recovery; old deals hold
- U.S. oilfield service firms lag shale recovery; old deals hold