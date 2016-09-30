Tradehold Ltd (TDHJ.J)
TDHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,839.00ZAc
1:49pm BST
1,839.00ZAc
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,839.00
1,839.00
Open
1,839.00
1,839.00
Day's High
1,839.00
1,839.00
Day's Low
1,838.00
1,838.00
Volume
9,016
9,016
Avg. Vol
37,925
37,925
52-wk High
2,599.00
2,599.00
52-wk Low
1,601.00
1,601.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christoffel Wiese
|74
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
T. Vaughan
|49
|2014
|Joint Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
F. Esterhuyse
|45
|2014
|Joint Chief Executive, Director
|
K. Nordier
|48
|2014
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
D. Harrop
|45
|2014
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Tradehold sees HY NAV per share between 25.5-40.5 pct higher
- BRIEF-Tradehold says unit Moorgarth to acquire properties in London
- BRIEF-Tradehold restructures to list financial services interests separately
- BRIEF-Tradehold to restructure non-property business
- BRIEF-Tradehold posts FY revenue 80 pct higher at 51.6 million pounds