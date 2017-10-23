Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)
TECKb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
28.99CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norman Keevil
|79
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Lindsay
|58
|2005
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Warren Seyffert
|76
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Ronald Millos
|56
|2005
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Andrew Stonkus
|61
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Marketing and Sales
