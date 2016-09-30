Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)
TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
348.00INR
10:59am BST
348.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.07%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs348.25
Rs348.25
Open
Rs351.80
Rs351.80
Day's High
Rs353.90
Rs353.90
Day's Low
Rs342.10
Rs342.10
Volume
27,370
27,370
Avg. Vol
55,499
55,499
52-wk High
Rs438.90
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50
Rs242.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Padam Gupta
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Pradeep Lohia
|President - Finance
|
N. Brahma
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R Pansari
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Avantika Gupta
|2015
|Director