Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

TEF.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

8.81EUR
9:11am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
€8.84
Open
€8.81
Day's High
€8.86
Day's Low
€8.80
Volume
953,547
Avg. Vol
12,439,437
52-wk High
€10.63
52-wk Low
€7.61

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez

53 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Angel Vila Boix

52 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Jose Maria Abril Perez

65 2011 Vice Chairman of the Board

Isidro Faine Casas

74 2000 Vice Chairman of the Board

Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano

2017 Director of Finance and Control
Telefonica SA News

