Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)
TEF.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
8.81EUR
9:11am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
€8.84
Open
€8.81
Day's High
€8.86
Day's Low
€8.80
Volume
953,547
Avg. Vol
12,439,437
52-wk High
€10.63
52-wk Low
€7.61
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez
|53
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Angel Vila Boix
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Jose Maria Abril Perez
|65
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Isidro Faine Casas
|74
|2000
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano
|2017
|Director of Finance and Control
