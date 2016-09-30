Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)
TEML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
454.80INR
11:28am BST
454.80INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.30 (-1.79%)
Rs-8.30 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs463.10
Rs463.10
Open
Rs463.40
Rs463.40
Day's High
Rs463.80
Rs463.80
Day's Low
Rs453.10
Rs453.10
Volume
850,860
850,860
Avg. Vol
2,032,761
2,032,761
52-wk High
Rs515.25
Rs515.25
52-wk Low
Rs356.65
Rs356.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Mahindra
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chander Gurnani
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Vineet Nayyar
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Milind Kulkarni
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Anil Khatri
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
