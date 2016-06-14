Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
TEP.L on London Stock Exchange
1,190.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,190.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,190.00
1,190.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
80,717
80,717
52-wk High
1,342.00
1,342.00
52-wk Low
1,014.03
1,014.03
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Charles Wigoder
|57
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Lindsay
|40
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Julian Schild
|57
|2010
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nick Schoenfeld
|46
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
David Baxter
|2009
|Company Secretary
- Do today's updates make IGAS Energy plc, Telecom Plus plc and Go-Ahead Group plc 'screaming buys'?
- Do Telecom plus PLC, Zoopla Property Group PLC & Chemring Group plc Have Stellar Growth Potential?
- Can You Trust 5% Yields From Vodafone Group plc, Admiral Group plc & Telecom plus PLC?
- Are Talktalk Telecom Group PLC, Telecom plus PLC & KCOM Group PLC Dividends Unmissable?
- Should You Invest In "Mega-Yielders" J Sainsbury plc, SSE PLC, Carillion plc & Telecom plus PLC?
- 5 Defensive Growth Play For A Rocky Market: ITV plc, Regus PLC, Lavendon Group plc, Telecom plus PLC & Gulf Marine Services PLC