Edition:
United Kingdom

Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)

TEP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,190.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,190.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
80,717
52-wk High
1,342.00
52-wk Low
1,014.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Wigoder

57 2010 Executive Chairman of the Board

Andrew Lindsay

40 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Julian Schild

57 2010 Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Non-Executive Independent Director

Nick Schoenfeld

46 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

David Baxter

2009 Company Secretary
Telecom Plus PLC News

Market Views

