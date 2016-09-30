Edition:
United Kingdom

Television Francaise 1 SA (TFFP.PA)

TFFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.94EUR
3:55pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
€13.00
Open
€12.99
Day's High
€13.11
Day's Low
€12.90
Volume
117,244
Avg. Vol
258,479
52-wk High
€13.43
52-wk Low
€7.82

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gilles Pelisson

60 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Denery

60 2016 Executive Vice President, Finance and Procurement; Member of the Executive Committee

Arnaud Bosom

57 2016 Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Member of the Executive Committee

Ara Aprikian

51 2016 Executive Vice President, Content; Member of the Executive Committee

Catherine Nayl

57 2016 Executive Vice President, News; Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Television Francaise 1 SA News

» More TFFP.PA News