Foschini Group Ltd (TFGJ.J)
TFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,448.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
13,448.00ZAc
2:48pm BST
Change (% chg)
-123.00 (-0.91%)
-123.00 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
13,571.00
13,571.00
Open
13,635.00
13,635.00
Day's High
13,845.00
13,845.00
Day's Low
13,309.00
13,309.00
Volume
749,057
749,057
Avg. Vol
1,186,079
1,186,079
52-wk High
17,577.00
17,577.00
52-wk Low
12,344.00
12,344.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Lewis
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
A. Doug Murray
|59
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Anthony Thunstrom
|45
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Brent Curry
|54
|2012
|Chief Information Officer - TFG Infotec and TFG Logistics
|
S. Baird
|51
|2016
|Group Director – Foschini division
- South African retailer TFG drops KPMG as auditor
- BRIEF-Foschini Group names Deloitte & Touche as external auditors
- BRIEF-Foschini says total turnover for first five months up 6.2 pct
- BRIEF-Foschini Group announces bookbuild offering to raise up to 2 bln rand