Edition:
United Kingdom

TFI International Inc (TFII.TO)

TFII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

32.13CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.17 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$31.96
Open
$32.07
Day's High
$32.15
Day's Low
$31.81
Volume
204,400
Avg. Vol
192,200
52-wk High
$35.83
52-wk Low
$26.44

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alain Bedard

63 2015 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Rumble

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Jean-Franois Dodier

2011 Executive Vice President

Louis Gagnon

2016 Executive Vice President

Brian Kohut

2011 Executive Vice President
TFI International Inc News

