Tegma Gestao Logistica SA (TGMA3.SA)
TGMA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
20.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
20.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.21 (+1.05%)
R$ 0.21 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.99
R$ 19.99
Open
R$ 19.86
R$ 19.86
Day's High
R$ 20.54
R$ 20.54
Day's Low
R$ 19.83
R$ 19.83
Volume
267,700
267,700
Avg. Vol
288,574
288,574
52-wk High
R$ 22.28
R$ 22.28
52-wk Low
R$ 6.63
R$ 6.63
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Luiz Schettino Moreira
|66
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Flavio Roque Garcia Silva
|48
|2010
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Evandro Luiz Coser
|57
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ramon Perez Arias
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer
|
Orlando Machado
|56
|2007
|Director