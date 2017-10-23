Edition:
Teranga Gold Corp (TGZ.TO)

TGZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.79CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
$2.82
Open
$2.81
Day's High
$2.82
Day's Low
$2.77
Volume
166,089
Avg. Vol
419,399
52-wk High
$6.05
52-wk Low
$2.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alan Hill

74 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Young

53 2012 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Navin Dyal

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Paul Chawrun

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Sepanta Dorri-Esfahani

2015 Vice President - Corporate & Stakeholder Development
Teranga Gold Corp News

