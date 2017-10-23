Theratechnologies Inc (TH.TO)
TH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
7.73CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-1.40%)
$-0.11 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
$7.84
$7.84
Open
$7.86
$7.86
Day's High
$7.87
$7.87
Day's Low
$7.70
$7.70
Volume
33,299
33,299
Avg. Vol
116,858
116,858
52-wk High
$8.72
$8.72
52-wk Low
$2.61
$2.61
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dawn Svoronos
|63
|2013
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Luc Tanguay
|57
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Philippe Dubuc
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Lyne Fortin
|2013
|Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer
|
Christian Marsolais
|52
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Scientific Affairs and Alliances
- BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q3 loss per share c$0.04
- BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces 48-week efficacy and safety results for Ibalizumab presented at IDWeek 2017(TM)
- BRIEF-Theratechnologies announces new findings with investigational Antiretroviral Ibalizumab, with EGRIFTA
- BRIEF-Theratechnologies reports Q2 loss per share C$0.13
- BRIEF-Theratechnologies says FDA sets PDUFA date of Jan 3 for ibalizumab application