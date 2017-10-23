Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO)
THO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
6.04CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.26 (-4.13%)
$-0.26 (-4.13%)
Prev Close
$6.30
$6.30
Open
$6.28
$6.28
Day's High
$6.30
$6.30
Day's Low
$6.02
$6.02
Volume
1,233,324
1,233,324
Avg. Vol
1,431,964
1,431,964
52-wk High
$16.91
$16.91
52-wk Low
$5.31
$5.31
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
C. Kevin McArthur
|61
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ronald Clayton
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Elizabeth McGregor
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Thomas Fudge
|2016
|Vice President - Operations
|
Edie Hofmeister
|2014
|Vice President - Corporate Affairs, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
- BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan Supreme Court declines to act on export credential
- BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations
- Guatemala court grants Tahoe unit San Rafael right to operate
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, Tahoe plunges as court backs mine suspension
- BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says as a result of suspended operations at Escobal,co to continue to reevaluate previous multi-year guidance