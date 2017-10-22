Turk Hava Yollari AO (THYAO.IS)
THYAO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
9.88TRY
22 Oct 2017
9.88TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
9.88TL
9.88TL
Open
9.86TL
9.86TL
Day's High
10.08TL
10.08TL
Day's Low
9.74TL
9.74TL
Volume
125,368,788
125,368,788
Avg. Vol
81,192,424
81,192,424
52-wk High
10.54TL
10.54TL
52-wk Low
4.54TL
4.54TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mehmet Ayci
|46
|2015
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Bilal Eksi
|49
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, General Manager
|
Murat Seker
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Abdulkerim Cay
|36
|2015
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|
Ahmet Bolat
|58
|2012
|Chief Investment & Technology Officer
- UPDATE 5-Turkey urges U.S. to review visa suspension as lira, stocks tumble
- Turkish Airlines says Istanbul transit passengers unaffected by U.S. visa move
- UPDATE 3-Turkish markets tumble on U.S. dispute, central bank says monitoring closely
- EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish selloff leads broader emerging market weakness
- Turkey calls on citizens to leave northern Iraq before flights suspended on Friday