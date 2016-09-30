Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)
THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
694.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs695.85
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs698.35
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
15,888
Avg. Vol
49,059
52-wk High
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Velumani
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
A. Sundararaju
|57
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ramjee Dorai
|59
|Company Secretary and Head Secretarial and Legal
|
M. Chandrasekhar
|32
|General Manager - Infrastructure
|
Sachin Salvi
|35
|General Manager - Finance