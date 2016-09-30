Edition:
United Kingdom

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (THYO.NS)

THYO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

694.80INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.05 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs695.85
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs698.35
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
15,888
Avg. Vol
49,059
52-wk High
Rs871.00
52-wk Low
Rs540.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Velumani

57 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

A. Sundararaju

57 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ramjee Dorai

59 Company Secretary and Head Secretarial and Legal

M. Chandrasekhar

32 General Manager - Infrastructure

Sachin Salvi

35 General Manager - Finance
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd News

