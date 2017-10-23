Edition:
AES Tiete Energia SA (TIET11.SA)

TIET11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.54BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.41 (-2.94%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.95
Open
R$ 13.95
Day's High
R$ 14.00
Day's Low
R$ 13.49
Volume
2,375,300
Avg. Vol
1,227,923
52-wk High
R$ 17.13
52-wk Low
R$ 11.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andres Gluski Weilert

59 Chairman of the Board

Britaldo Pedrosa Soares

60 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Pedro de Freitas Almeida Bueno Vieira

51 Member of the Executive Board

Lucio da Silva Santos

60 Director

Marcelo de Carvalho Lopes

44 2010 Director
AES Tiete Energia SA News

