TI Financial Holdings Ltd (TIFH.NS)
TIFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
598.20INR
23 Oct 2017
598.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-0.67%)
Rs-4.05 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs602.25
Rs602.25
Open
Rs617.85
Rs617.85
Day's High
Rs617.85
Rs617.85
Day's Low
Rs590.50
Rs590.50
Volume
24,100
24,100
Avg. Vol
108,137
108,137
52-wk High
Rs862.00
Rs862.00
52-wk Low
Rs521.70
Rs521.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A Meyyappan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
E Krithika
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
A Vellayan Subbiah
|2017
|Additional Director
|
C. Sharma
|67
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Nadadhur Srinivasan
|58
|2007
|Non-Executive Director