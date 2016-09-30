Timken India Ltd (TIMK.NS)
TIMK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
779.25INR
10:59am BST
779.25INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.90 (+1.68%)
Rs12.90 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs766.35
Rs766.35
Open
Rs767.00
Rs767.00
Day's High
Rs782.00
Rs782.00
Day's Low
Rs758.10
Rs758.10
Volume
19,922
19,922
Avg. Vol
46,025
46,025
52-wk High
Rs820.00
Rs820.00
52-wk Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Koul
|50
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Avishrant Keshava
|2015
|Business Controller - India, Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-time Director
|
Soumitra Hazra
|Company Secretary & Chief - Compliance
|
Ajay Das
|48
|2015
|Director
|
Rupa Mahanty
|2015
|Independent Director