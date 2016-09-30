Edition:
United Kingdom

Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)

TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

S. Subramaniam

Chief Financial Officer

A. Rajaram

2010 Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bhaskar Bhat

60 Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group

Harish Bhat

2015 Director - Nominee of Tata Sons Limited

Atulya Misra

2017 Director
Titan Company Ltd News

