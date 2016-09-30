Titan Company Ltd (TITN.NS)
TITN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
606.05INR
11:24am BST
606.05INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Rs2.00 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
Rs604.05
Rs604.05
Open
Rs604.00
Rs604.00
Day's High
Rs611.45
Rs611.45
Day's Low
Rs600.10
Rs600.10
Volume
538,189
538,189
Avg. Vol
1,550,889
1,550,889
52-wk High
Rs654.20
Rs654.20
52-wk Low
Rs296.15
Rs296.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Subramaniam
|Chief Financial Officer
|
A. Rajaram
|2010
|Head - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Tata Group
|
Harish Bhat
|2015
|Director - Nominee of Tata Sons Limited
|
Atulya Misra
|2017
|Director
