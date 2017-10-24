Thyssenkrupp AG (TKAG.DE)
TKAG.DE on Xetra
23.57EUR
24 Oct 2017
23.57EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.07 (+0.30%)
€0.07 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€23.50
€23.50
Open
€23.45
€23.45
Day's High
€23.74
€23.74
Day's Low
€23.45
€23.45
Volume
240,456
240,456
Avg. Vol
2,919,774
2,919,774
52-wk High
€27.07
€27.07
52-wk Low
€19.41
€19.41
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ulrich Lehner
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Heinrich Hiesinger
|56
|2011
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Markus Grolms
|45
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Oliver Burkhard
|44
|2013
|Member of the Executive Board, Director of Human Resources and Health & Safety
|
Donatus Kaufmann
|54
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board
- EU steelmakers' profits to peak this year, then soften slightly - Moody's
- EU steelmakers' profits to peak this year, then soften slightly -Moody's
- Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
- UPDATE 2-Germany approves sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel
- Germany promises maximum of 540 mln euros towards Israel sub buy