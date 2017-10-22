Tekfen Holding AS (TKFEN.IS)
TKFEN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
12.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
12.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-0.31%)
-0.04TL (-0.31%)
Prev Close
12.84TL
12.84TL
Open
12.80TL
12.80TL
Day's High
13.40TL
13.40TL
Day's Low
12.50TL
12.50TL
Volume
1,476,616
1,476,616
Avg. Vol
1,971,953
1,971,953
52-wk High
13.40TL
13.40TL
52-wk Low
5.86TL
5.86TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ali Gokyigit
|90
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Osman Birgili
|President of Group Companies, Chief Executive Officer
|
Erhan Oner
|69
|2000
|Group Companies President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Cansevil Akcaglilar
|85
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Osman Yolalan
|54
|Vice President of Corporate Affairs