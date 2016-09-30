Telkom SA SOC Ltd (TKGJ.J)
TKGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,447.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
5,447.00ZAc
2:55pm BST
Change (% chg)
-24.00 (-0.44%)
-24.00 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
5,471.00
5,471.00
Open
5,497.00
5,497.00
Day's High
5,497.00
5,497.00
Day's Low
5,352.00
5,352.00
Volume
1,093,651
1,093,651
Avg. Vol
1,576,766
1,576,766
52-wk High
8,248.00
8,248.00
52-wk Low
5,352.00
5,352.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jabulane Mabuza
|59
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sipho Maseko
|48
|2013
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Alphonzo Samuels
|51
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Openserve
|
Thabo Seopa
|51
|Chief Executive Officer Trudon
|
Len de Villiers
|60
|2013
|Chief Information Officer
- BRIEF-Telkom SA says not aware of government decision regarding shareholding
- South African retailer TFG drops KPMG as auditor
- UPDATE 1-S.African finance ministry says it made no $7.6 bln pensions cash request
- Head of S.African pension manager denounces plot to remove him
- South Africa seeks $7.6 billion from PIC to fund struggling state firms: Bloomberg