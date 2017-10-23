Edition:
United Kingdom

Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO.TO)

TKO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
$2.81
Open
$2.82
Day's High
$2.85
Day's Low
$2.71
Volume
228,744
Avg. Vol
344,332
52-wk High
$2.96
52-wk Low
$0.56

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Thiessen

64 2006 Chairman of the Board

Russell Hallbauer

63 2005 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Stuart McDonald

2013 Chief Financial Officer

John McManus

58 2013 Chief Operating Officer

Brian Bergot

2014 Vice President - Investor Relations
» More People

Taseko Mines Ltd News

» More TKO.TO News