TeamLease Services Ltd (TLSV.NS)
TLSV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,631.80INR
10:58am BST
1,631.80INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+0.19%)
Rs3.05 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,628.75
Rs1,628.75
Open
Rs1,644.00
Rs1,644.00
Day's High
Rs1,649.00
Rs1,649.00
Day's Low
Rs1,624.00
Rs1,624.00
Volume
2,235
2,235
Avg. Vol
12,677
12,677
52-wk High
Rs1,776.00
Rs1,776.00
52-wk Low
Rs823.10
Rs823.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manish Sabharwal
|46
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Founder
|
Ashok Nedurumalli
|45
|2015
|Co-Founder, Managing Director, Director
|
N. Vishwanath
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rituparna Chakraborty
|Senior Vice President - Staffing
|
Neeti Sharma
|Senior Vice President - Learning Services