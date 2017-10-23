Edition:
Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)

TLVACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

89.88MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$89.99
Open
$91.11
Day's High
$91.11
Day's Low
$89.39
Volume
1,275,982
Avg. Vol
2,159,798
52-wk High
$106.49
52-wk Low
$80.97

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Emilio Fernando Azcarraga Jean

49 1991 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Perez Teuffer

2014 Corporate Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Jose Antonio Baston Patino

49 2001 President of International Television and Contents, Director

Alexandre Moreira Penna da Silva

62 2015 Chief Executive Officer of SKY

Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega

55 2003 Executive Vice President, Director
Grupo Televisa SAB News

