Grupo Televisa SAB (TLVACPO.MX)
TLVACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
89.88MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$89.99
Open
$91.11
Day's High
$91.11
Day's Low
$89.39
Volume
1,275,982
Avg. Vol
2,159,798
52-wk High
$106.49
52-wk Low
$80.97
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Emilio Fernando Azcarraga Jean
|49
|1991
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board
|
Ricardo Perez Teuffer
|2014
|Corporate Vice President of Sales and Marketing
|
Jose Antonio Baston Patino
|49
|2001
|President of International Television and Contents, Director
|
Alexandre Moreira Penna da Silva
|62
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of SKY
|
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega
|55
|2003
|Executive Vice President, Director
