Edition:
United Kingdom

Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)

TLW.L on London Stock Exchange

186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
186.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,485,200
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Aidan Heavey

63 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul McDade

53 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Les Wood

2017 Interim Chief Financial Officer

Chris Perry

Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications

Kevin Massie

2016 Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary
Tullow Oil PLC News

Market Views

