Tullow Oil PLC (TLW.L)
186.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
186.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,485,200
52-wk High
299.86
52-wk Low
142.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aidan Heavey
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul McDade
|53
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Les Wood
|2017
|Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Chris Perry
|Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications
|
Kevin Massie
|2016
|Corporate Counsel and Company Secretary
