Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE)
TLXGn.DE on Xetra
34.17EUR
4:35pm BST
34.17EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.01%)
€0.00 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
€34.16
€34.16
Open
€34.19
€34.19
Day's High
€34.24
€34.24
Day's Low
€33.86
€33.86
Volume
112,647
112,647
Avg. Vol
154,834
154,834
52-wk High
€36.32
€36.32
52-wk Low
€27.42
€27.42
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl
|74
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Herbert Haas
|62
|2006
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Ralf Rieger
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Eckhard Rohkamm
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Hinsch
|61
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Management Board
- FACTBOX-Insurers and reinsurers count the costs of recent hurricanes, quakes
