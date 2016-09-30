Tata Metaliks Ltd (TMET.NS)
TMET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
721.90INR
11:17am BST
721.90INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.38%)
Rs2.70 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs719.20
Rs719.20
Open
Rs720.95
Rs720.95
Day's High
Rs727.95
Rs727.95
Day's Low
Rs720.00
Rs720.00
Volume
83,626
83,626
Avg. Vol
225,375
225,375
52-wk High
Rs818.95
Rs818.95
52-wk Low
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Koushik Chatterjee
|46
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Subhra Sengupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sudhin Mitter
|54
|2010
|Vice President - Marketing and Sales
|
Kalyan Chatterji
|2009
|Vice President - Projects and Business Opportunity
|
Harsh Jha
|62
|Managing Director, Non Independent Whole Time Director