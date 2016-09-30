Edition:
Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE (TMGH.CA)

TMGH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

9.30EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.43 (-4.42%)
Prev Close
£9.73
Open
£9.78
Day's High
£9.80
Day's Low
£9.27
Volume
5,004,634
Avg. Vol
3,999,791
52-wk High
£10.04
52-wk Low
£5.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tareq Mostafa

2014 Chairman of the Board, representing TMG for Real Estate & Tourism Investment and Managing Director

Ghaleb Fayed

Finance Director

Wael El Deeb

Executive Vice President For Projects Management

Mohammed Atef Hareebah

2005 Technical Affairs Vice President

Mohammed Al Shazly

2000 Vice President - Sales Sector
Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co SAE News

