3M India Ltd (TMIN.NS)
TMIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14,240.85INR
11:11am BST
14,240.85INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-105.50 (-0.74%)
Rs-105.50 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs14,346.30
Rs14,346.30
Open
Rs14,337.00
Rs14,337.00
Day's High
Rs14,350.00
Rs14,350.00
Day's Low
Rs14,205.00
Rs14,205.00
Volume
288
288
Avg. Vol
1,225
1,225
52-wk High
Rs14,999.00
Rs14,999.00
52-wk Low
Rs10,008.80
Rs10,008.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Shah
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Panos Gaulakos
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
V. Srinivasan
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Debarati Sen
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
B. V. Shankaranarayana Rao
|56
|2012
|Whole-time Director