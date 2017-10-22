Tumosan Motor ve Traktor Sanayi AS (TMSN.IS)
TMSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.10TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nuri Albayrak
|56
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bayram Albayrak
|59
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kurtulus Ogun
|67
|2004
|General Manager
|
Mesut Albayrak
|34
|Member of the Board
|
Mehmet Gokalp
|Independent Member of the Board